Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.67. Cintas posted earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.92 on Tuesday, hitting $389.47. 3,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,306. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

