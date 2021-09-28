Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.