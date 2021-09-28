Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.