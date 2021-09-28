Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AEVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 1,156,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

