Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

