Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

NYSE IR traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $52.21. 4,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $104,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

