Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $50.66 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

