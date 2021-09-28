Yield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.32 million and $47,128.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

