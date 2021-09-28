YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,184.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00009597 BTC on exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $90,573.00 and approximately $94,184.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

