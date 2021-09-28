Xponance Inc. Sells 17,597 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

