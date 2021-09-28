Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,994 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

