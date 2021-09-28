Xponance Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.