Xponance Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

TXG opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.26 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

