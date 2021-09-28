Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

