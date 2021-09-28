Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,441 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.