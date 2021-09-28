Xponance Inc. Acquires 14,318 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

