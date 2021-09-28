XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Financial Comparison

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 32.40 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -22.30 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Lucid Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XPeng and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $52.97, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -33.74% -12.20% -8.84% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

