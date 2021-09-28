XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. 53,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,471,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

XL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of 320.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XL Fleet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XL Fleet by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,018 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in XL Fleet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 290,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares during the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

