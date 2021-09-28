Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.55 billion and approximately $426.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,485.00 or 1.00116429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002459 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00541761 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

