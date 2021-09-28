Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

WWW stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

