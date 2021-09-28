Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $19.99. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 881 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRWSY. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

