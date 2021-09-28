WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.14. Approximately 11,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.