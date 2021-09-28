Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.