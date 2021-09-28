Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment via share buybacks and dividend payouts. Shares of Willis Towers have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLTW. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.54. 30,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

