Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.