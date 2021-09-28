Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

