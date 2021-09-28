Whiteheart Price Hits $572.84 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $572.84 or 0.01352457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.09 million and $26,795.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

