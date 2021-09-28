Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 1739934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last ninety days.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.