Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

