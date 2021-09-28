Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,107,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $169,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

