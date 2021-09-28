WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.76% of WEX worth $760,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.