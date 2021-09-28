WEMIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.14 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $155.29 million and $98.14 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

