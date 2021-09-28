Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863,093 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,066,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 824,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,550,152. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

