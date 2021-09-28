Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $89.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 118.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

