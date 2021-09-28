Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 123,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $380.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $191.62 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

