Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 392,600 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 392,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,444,000. Cimarex Energy comprises 1.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 14,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -259.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.