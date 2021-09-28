Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,345 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,717. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

