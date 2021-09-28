Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 196,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,051. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. On average, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

