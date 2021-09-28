Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,582,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,793,000. Welbilt comprises 3.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welbilt by 1,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,309,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,488,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

WBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 13,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

