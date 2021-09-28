Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $301,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,409 shares of company stock worth $12,021,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

WM opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

