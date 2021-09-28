Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

