Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.