Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.70

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 218.70 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 215.80 ($2.82), with a volume of 213969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.40 ($2.81).

A number of analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -19.06.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

