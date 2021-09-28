Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.04

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.04 ($107.11) and traded as low as €88.63 ($104.27). Vinci shares last traded at €89.26 ($105.01), with a volume of 628,427 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

Get Vinci alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of €89.82 and a 200 day moving average of €91.04.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.