Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

