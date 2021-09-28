VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,485.00 or 1.00116429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002459 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,191,776 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

