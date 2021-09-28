Venus Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.96 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Venus has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $20.76 or 0.00049932 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $232.96 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,641.60 or 1.00135138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00082484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00545832 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,178 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

