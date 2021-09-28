Venus Achieves Market Cap of $232.96 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.76 or 0.00049932 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $232.96 million and $22.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,641.60 or 1.00135138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00082484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00545832 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,178 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

