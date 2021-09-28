Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

VLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.59 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638,878 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

