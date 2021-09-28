Velas Market Cap Reaches $307.14 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $307.14 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001241 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

